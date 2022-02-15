Cleo Nolan, age 83, departed this life on Saturday, February 12th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.
She was born in Oneida, KY on May 16, 1938, Noby and Ocie Nolan.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Harold Couch, and her grandchildren: Brandy and Shasta Couch, and Shane Grubb. She had 6 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving, her brother, John Nolan, and sisters: Virgie Nolan and Wanda Patton of London, KY, Dorothy Jaggers of New Castle, IN, Mona Bowling of Trenton, OH, and Geraldine Cassidy of Lily, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noby and Ocie Nolan, her sisters: Oda Delph, Pearl Adams, and Mildred Webb; her brother, Boyd Nolan, and her daughter, Addie Grubb.
She will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole officiating.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.