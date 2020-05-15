The idea of mail-in voting for the upcoming primary election has left some citizens mad, but county clerk Mike Baker says he’s only following the Executive Order issued from the Governor’s office.
The order, agreed upon by Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Mike Adams, will allow mail-in voting for the primary election on June 23rd.
“The state is encouraging everyone to vote by mail,” Baker said. “If they are unable to vote by mail, they will need to contact my office to schedule an appointment for in-person voting.
Voters are being urged to reserve the in-person voting for those residents with disabilities that may require the use of the voting machine that complies with the American With Disabilities Act (ADA) and those who are homeless and don’t have an address but are registered to vote.
Baker outlined other procedures that have been announced for the upcoming primary. The following is a statement from the clerk:
“A post card will be sent out from the State Board of Elections to all registered voters informing you of the changes that have been made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and how to get a ballot. (1) All registered voters should request a paper ballot be mailed to your address in order to vote. The ballot can be mailed back to my office postmarked no later than June 23, 2020 (a returned postage paid envelope will be included). (2) You can request a ballot by phone through the County Clerk’s Office by calling (606) 598-2544 or a secure online portal will be available through the State Board of Elections website in a few weeks that will require personally identifiable information. (3) One polling location will be open to provide an in person, appointment option for anyone who can’t vote by mail, beginning June 8-23 Election Day. Please allow these appointments to be reserved for people who don’t have an address, or that need to use our machine that is equipped for people with disabilities. (4) Precincts WILL NOT BE OPEN on Election Day. One poling location mentioned in #3 above will be open on Election Day. (5) All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted. Please do your part to make our community stay safe as we vote in this Primary. Contact us to receive your ballot or if you have any questions.”
In-person voting will be held June 8-23 which does include Election Day. The times and locations will be announced soon.
The Clay County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, May 14th at 10 a.m. in the fiscal court room and the clerk’s office will be closed on Friday, May 15th for election training in preparation for the upcoming primary election.
