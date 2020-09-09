Clay voters have less than a month to request a mail-in ballot, according to county clerk Mike Baker.

“There is three ways to vote this year,” Baker says in regard to new procedures over COVID-19.

The following is a list of options for voters:

  1. MAIL IN BALLOT- Request online at govoteky.com or call the county clerk’s office.  Deadline for mail in request is October 9th and everyone is eligible to do this.
  2. WALK IN ABSENTEE- You can come to the administration building starting October 13th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Everyone is eligible to do this.
  3. POLLING LOCATIONS- Multiple polling locations will be open on Election Day, November 3, 2020 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.  The locations will be announced at a later date.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you