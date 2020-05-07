With the recent announcement that mail-in voting will be allowed for the primary election on June 23rd, Clay County Clerk Mike Baker has issued a statement in regard to how the procedure will work.
The following is the statement from Clerk Baker:
“A post card will be sent out from the State Board of Elections to all registered voters informing you of the changes that have been made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and how to get a ballot. (1) All registered voters should request a paper ballot be mailed to your address in order to vote. The ballot can be mailed back to my office postmarked no later than June 23, 2020 (a returned postage paid envelope will be included). (2) You can request a ballot by phone through the County Clerk’s Office by calling (606) 598-2544 or a secure online portal will be available through the State Board of Elections website in a few weeks that will require personally identifiable information. (3) One polling location will be open to provide an in person, appointment option for anyone who can’t vote by mail, beginning June 8-23 Election Day. Please allow these appointments to be reserved for people who don’t have an address, or that need to use our machine that is equipped for people with disabilities. (4) Precincts WILL NOT BE OPEN on Election Day. One poling location mentioned in #3 above will be open on Election Day. (5) All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted. Please do your part to make our community stay safe as we vote in this Primary. Contact us to receive your ballot or if you have any questions.”
Baker says he will be issuing more information in the coming days.
