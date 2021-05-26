Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson would like to announce that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Click it or Ticket safety campaign that will run through May 24, 2021 till June 6, 2021. The annual Click It or Ticket Campaign aim’s to enforcing seat belt usage but not limit other enforcement areas.
