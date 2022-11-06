Clifford Kermit Wagers was born August 29, 1942 in Clay County, Kentucky; the son of the late John A. Wagers and Verdie Smallwood Wagers. He is survived by three brothers, Carl Gene Wagers of Cincinnati, Ohio, George J. Wagers, and James P. Wagers and wife Christine all of Lily; special friend Kermit Karr; numerous nieces and nephews; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers. Calvin C. Wagers, Moss P. Wagers, and Bobby G. Wagers.
Clifford was a retired factory worker with Kener Toy Company.
Clifford Kermit Wagers departed this life Thursday, November 3, 2022 being 80 years, 2 months, and 5 days of age.
The funeral service for Clifford Kermit Wagers will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Lynn Parman officiating. Burial will follow in the Campground Cemetery in London.
The family of Clifford Kermit Wagers will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.