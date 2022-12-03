Clinton Baker, 80, of Oneida, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 22nd, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Clinton was born in Trixie, KY on October 14, 1942, a son of the late Woodrow and Fannie Robertson Baker. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Clinton is survived by his son, Shannon Baker of Maineville, OH; his grandchildren: Brayton Baker and Reagan Baker; and by his friend, Bonnie Burns of Oneida.
In addition to his parents, Clinton was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Robert Baker and Geneva Frost.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6th at Deerfield Cemetery in Morrow, OH.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.