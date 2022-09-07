Clinton Davidson, age 66 departed this life on Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on Friday, September 9, 1955 in Manchester to Tarey and Sally (Hensley) Davidson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his siblings: Brenda Burns, who took care of him; Ira Davidson, Rosie Hensley and Geraldine Murrell; and his special niece: Mildred “Millann” Harris.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tarey and Sally Davidson and these brothers and one sister: Otis Davidson, Ronald Davidson, Betty Davidson and Carl Gene (Mandy) Davidson.
Funeral Services for Clinton Davidson will be conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Martin Cemetery in the Red Bird Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, September 8, 2022 after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
