Numerous businesses and agencies around the county are closing or opening on a delayed schedule.  Please check with your travel destination before leaving home.

CLOSED:

--All AdventHealth clinics will be closed on Monday, February 15. Please stay tuned for updates regarding Tuesday’s hours.  To schedule a virtual visit, please call 606-599-4080.

--The Clay County Judicial Center is closed today.

--The Clay County Public Library is closed today.

--There will be no postal services today as it’s President’s Day.

--First National Bank and PNC bank are closed for President’s Day.

--Hot Rod’s Service Center is closed

--Clay County Health Department closed today.

--Manchester Lumber Company closed today.

--Tim Short Automotive closed today.

Delayed Opening:

--Clay Community Pharmacy will open at 10 a.m. with no delivery service today.

--Express Care Pharmacy will open at 10 a.m. today.

If you would like to announced a closing/delayed opening/ cancellation please contact us and we will post it!

