Numerous businesses and agencies around the county are closing or opening on a delayed schedule. Please check with your travel destination before leaving home.
CLOSED:
--All AdventHealth clinics will be closed on Monday, February 15. Please stay tuned for updates regarding Tuesday’s hours. To schedule a virtual visit, please call 606-599-4080.
--The Clay County Judicial Center is closed today.
--The Clay County Public Library is closed today.
--There will be no postal services today as it’s President’s Day.
--First National Bank and PNC bank are closed for President’s Day.
--Hot Rod’s Service Center is closed
--Clay County Health Department closed today.
--Manchester Lumber Company closed today.
--Tim Short Automotive closed today.
Delayed Opening:
--Clay Community Pharmacy will open at 10 a.m. with no delivery service today.
--Express Care Pharmacy will open at 10 a.m. today.
If you would like to announced a closing/delayed opening/ cancellation please contact us and we will post it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.