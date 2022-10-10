With over 20 years of protecting natural resources, a familiar face to all outdoorsmen is hanging up his badge.
Chris “Mater” Meadows closed out his career as a conservation enforcement officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Mater, as he has been known his entire life, is a native Clay Countian and an avid sports photographer for The Manchester Enterprise.
Meadows said it’s been a long career, but he felt it was time to move onto something else.
“Being a Conservation Officer is a profession that has no time off really,” the father of two said. “It’s one of the reasons that I took up photography, if I’m on the sidelines of a game people can’t get to me to talk about ‘where’s the big deer at’ or ‘have you caught any poachers lately.’”
He said he couldn’t have accomplished his career without his wife, Shannon.
“She has endured a lot over the years as a game warden’s wife,” he said. “I pretty much worked every weekend and holiday. She and my mother-in-law had to deal with people that showed up at our house needing questions answered or with complaints.”
Life of a law enforcement officer in today’s world is more dangerous now than ever before.
“She would always say ‘be careful’ as I left for work every day,” he said. “My reply was the same each time, ‘always am.’”
Meadows started his career with the Kentucky Division of Forestry as a Forest Warden assigned to Clay County. He moved on to being a conservation officer with the KDFW covering Clay and several other counties.
It was a career that he loved, even with the danger and long hours, until the last year.
“I’ve always heard the saying if you do something you love you’ll never have to work a day in your life,” he said. “That held true for much of my career. But over the last year I found myself ‘working’. I figured then it was time to go.”
Meadows says he will take a few months off and may find another career.
“I’m going to spend my first season since I was a youth enjoying deer hunting,” he said. “I also want to spend some quality time with family, especially my children and capture some photography memories on the field and the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.