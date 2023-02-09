(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers currently hold an 11-12 record as the season winds down and will have every opportunity to add some wins to that before things close out. This week, Clay County is all set for a major home matchup against Covington Catholic, home against Lynn Camp, and then finished off with a trip to Middlesboro before their season finale against Knox Central at home.
Lynn Camp – Lynn Camp (5-18) aren’t having the best year, but the Wildcats will be coming to Manchester hungry for a win. The Wildcats feature one of, in not the best big men in all of the 13th region, Micah Engle. Engle averages 30 points per game for the Wildcats, and he is the key cog that makes their engine run. Add in Duane Sparks 14.1ppg, and you have a team that can sneak up and beat just about anyone if overlooked. Expect the Wildcats to come out feisty. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 9th, at Clay County High School.
Covington Catholic – Clay County will play host to perennial powerhouse Covington Catholic (20-3) who will be fresh off a matchup with the North Laurel Jaguars the night before. Could Clay County sneak up on the Colonels after an intense Friday night matchup? We can never rule that out. However, to do so, the Tigers must stop Evan Ipsaro and his consistent 26ppg. Brady Hussey (13.5ppg) and Kascyl McGillis (12.0ppg) round out the double-digit leaders for CovCath. This may be Clay County’s toughest game to date. Tip is scheduled for 1:30PM, February 11th, at Clay County High School.
Middlesboro – The Tigers will travel to Middlesboro for a rematch with the Yellowjackets after previously defeating them in Manchester, 71-53. The contest in Clay County got a little tense between the two, so expect both to come out fired up and playing with a little extra chip on their shoulder. Clay County will once again have to slow down the trip of Trey King, Jerimah Beck, and Cayden Grigsby. Each score roughly 13ppg, and they all are capable of a 20-point night. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 14th, at Middlesboro High School.
Knox Central – The Panthers have experienced the highest high with three straight region titles, and now experience the lowest low immediately after, with a 3-21 record. With that said, The Tigers will no doubt feel no pity for the Panthers, as Knox ran roughshod on the region like a biker gang at a church picnic. Expect the Tigers to fire on all cylinders in this matchup to close out the regular season at home. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 16th, at Clay County High School.
