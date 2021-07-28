Mr. Cloyd Burkhart, age 81 departed this life on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH. He was born on Friday, June 7, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to George and Rachel Bishop Burkhart. He was a farmer.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Margaret L. Burkhart, his children: Steve Burkhart, Gary Burkhart, Ronnie Burkhart and Cloyd Burkhart, Jr., his grandchildren: Jennifer Deaton, Rella Mitchell, Jessica Burkhart, Gary Burkhart, Jr., Kayla Burkhart, Brittany Burkhart, Keith McQueen, Ashley Burkhart, Lacey Burkhart and Samantha Hite. Also surviving is his brother: Arnold Sawyers and his sister: Lois Henson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Rachel Burkhart, his children: Kathern Brumley and Larry Burkhart, Sr., his grandchild: Larry Burkhart, Jr. and these brothers and sisters: Dorothy Smith, Tunis McQueen, Fannie Carrington, J. W. Burkhart, Curtis Burkhart and Alice Mae Brewer.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
