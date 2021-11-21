Clyda Marie (Gray) Hubbard, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, November 21st, at her home.
Clyda was born in Manchester, KY, on October 30th, 1937, a daughter of the late John and Allie Brumley Gray.
Clyda is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hubbard.
She is survived by the following children: Barry Hubbard and wife Darlene of Manchester, Gary Hubbard of Mudlick, Jerry Hubbard and wife Martha, Palma Ferrell and husband Mitchell both of Manchester, and Patricia Hacker and husband David of Fogertown.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents Clyda is preceded in death by her two sons, Larry Hubbard and Terry Hubbard; her daughter-in-law, Betty Hubbard; her two grandchildren, Asonya Hubbard and Shawnah Hubbard; as well as the following brothers and sisters: Viola Lipps, Roscoe Gray, Ford Gray, R.T. Gray, Armilda Hoskins, Mallie Carpenter, and Charlie Gray.
Services for Clyda will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, November 23rd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation for Clyda will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home.
