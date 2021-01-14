Clyde Swafford, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 12th, at his home. 

Clyde was born in Clay County, KY on November 30, 1955, a son of the late Hobert and Lizzie Messer Swafford. He was a member of Otter Creek Baptist Church. 

He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Smith Swafford. 

Clyde is survived by three sisters: Wilma (Kenny) Smith of Otter Creek, Pauline (Lawrence) Eversole of Otter Creek, and Judy (Ernest) Smith of Mill Creek; and by two brothers: Amos (Dolly) Swafford of Martin's Creek, and Lester (Cassity) Swafford of London. 

In addition to his wife and parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Swafford, and sister, Joy White. 

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Swafford Cemetery on Otter Creek. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Clyde Swafford, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Friday, January 15, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Service
Saturday, January 16, 2021
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you