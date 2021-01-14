Clyde Swafford, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 12th, at his home.
Clyde was born in Clay County, KY on November 30, 1955, a son of the late Hobert and Lizzie Messer Swafford. He was a member of Otter Creek Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Smith Swafford.
Clyde is survived by three sisters: Wilma (Kenny) Smith of Otter Creek, Pauline (Lawrence) Eversole of Otter Creek, and Judy (Ernest) Smith of Mill Creek; and by two brothers: Amos (Dolly) Swafford of Martin's Creek, and Lester (Cassity) Swafford of London.
In addition to his wife and parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Swafford, and sister, Joy White.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Swafford Cemetery on Otter Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.