Mr. Clyde Vernon Smith, age 80 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Well Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, August 26, 1940 in Blue Hole, Kentucky to the union of Ed and Minnie Goins Smith. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mines.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Cynthia Philpot, his grandchildren: Keisha Philpot and Jordan Philpot and these brothers and sisters: Beve Smith, Walker Smith, Carolyn Dezarn, Russell Smith and Joan Diedrich.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Minnie Smith, his son: Eddie Smith, his brother: Ed “Bug” Smith, Jr. and his sister: Betty Jean Ely.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.