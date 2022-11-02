Clydia Johnson Alcorn, age 72, passed away Monday October 31, 2022, at her residence in Berea, KY. She was born July 17, 1950, in Manchester, KY to the late Nancy Johnson. At age 15 Clydia came to Berea Foundation School, and at age 18 she met the love of her life, John W. Alcorn. They married on October 18, 1968, and John passed away on May 9, 2017. She was an accomplished soft ball player with the Women's Berea Industrial League for several years during the 1970's. Clydia worked for Keller Industries, house keeping with Berea Hospital, and later retired from Gibson Greeting Cards. She enjoyed reading and writing poems and loved all the animals she had throughout her lifetime. Clydia was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to her mother, Nancy, and husband, John Wayne, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ben, and Margarette Johnson, who raised her while her mom attended college to become a nurse, mother and father-in-law, Johnny and Rebecca Alcorn, sisters-in-law, Betty Gullette, Wilma Hensley, nephew, Virgil Wayne Hensley, and niece, Lexi Kirby.
Clydia is survived by her Alcorn family, Donald Alcorn and his wife Bonnie, Bruce Alcorn and his wife Karlene, Patsy Isaacs and her husband Darrell, Connie Lewis, and her husband Larry all of Berea, KY, special nephew Duane Crabtree, nieces and nephews, Waylon, Shane, Bridget, Shannon, Tonya, Tosha, Alesha, Carrie, and several cousins in Manchester, KY, also survive.
Funeral services will be 2:00PM Thursday November 3, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Alcorn and Rev. Darrell Isaacs officiating. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Larry Lewis, Waylon Isaacs, Duane Crabtree, Ricky Gabbard, Connie Lewis, and Jonathan Anderson, honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11:00AM until service time at the funeral home.
