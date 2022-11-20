Kentucky head coach John Calipari has seen it before. One could say that he’s been there, done that.
Calipari was the head coach at UMass in December of 1995 when his team faced Wake Forest and its All-American big man Tim Duncan. There was plenty of hype surrounding the matchup of two of the nation’s best players.
“You would have thought no one else was in the game and there were no coaches. It was one-on-one,” Calipari said of that matchup. “It ended up not being — neither one, they played OK,” Calipari said. “But the hype of that was ridiculous. So I’ve been through it.”
Camby scored 17 points in that game as the Minutemen topped the Demon Deacons 60-46. Duncan was held to just nine points in the contest.
Now, Calipari will have the chance to experience a similar circumstance when his fourth-ranked Kentucky team battles No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington. Defending National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will go head-to-head with Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, who is a first-team All-American in his own right.
“They like each other,” Calipari said of Tsheibwe and Timme. “I’ve been at events with them. They will both like each other.”
As for the larger game, the Wildcats against the Bulldogs, Calipari knows that his team faces a number of obstacles.
“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Calipari said. “It will be a hard game, in Spokane, 14,000 (fans).”
Gonzaga lost for the first time this season on Wednesday night, falling to Texas 93-74. That was just one night after Kentucky suffered its first loss of the season, an 86-77 double overtime setback to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Calipari knows that Gonzaga will be hungry after losing earlier in the week.
“They are going to be a lion right now because they just lost at Texas,” Calipari said. “So they will be — this will be a hard game for us to win.”
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN.
