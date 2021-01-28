Cody William Lee Melton, the 15 year old son of Leslie Melton and Laura Etta Patrick Melton departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was born on Thursday, August 4, 2005 in London, Kentucky. He was a student at the Clay County High School.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Leslie Melton and Laura Etta Melton and these brothers and sisters: Kenneth Melton, Michelle Melton Fee, Leslie Russell Melton, Kimberly Campbell, Jennifer Noel Melton, Tommy Dean, Nathaniel Dean, Felicia Dean and Kaitlyn Dean.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Rosie and Troy Melton and Nora and Lonnie Patrick.
Funeral Services for Cody William Lee Melton will be conducted on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Melton Cemetery in the Ponder Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
