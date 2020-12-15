Liam Coen has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday.
Coen spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Rams, 2018 and '19 as the assistant wide receivers coach before being named assistant quarterbacks coach prior to the 2020 season.
Currently, the Rams are tied for the 2020 NFC West division lead with three games to play and are led by Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff. Coen works with Goff, who is one of the best passers in the league, having completed 324-of-475 passing attempts for 3,509 yards and 18 touchdowns so far this season.
"I am very impressed with Liam's depth of knowledge and detail of coaching that he has obtained as an NFL and college coach," Stoops said. "He will bring an exciting style of football, attacking all areas of the field, a style that will be exciting for players to play and for fans to watch."
"It is an honor to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky," said Coen. "I want to thank Coach Stoops for this incredible opportunity. I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation and can't wait to get to Lexington and get to work!"
In 2019, Coen helped L.A.'s receiving unit produce two receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards for the second-consecutive season, a feat that had not been accomplished since a streak of four seasons from 1999-2002. WR Robert Woods posted his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,134. WR Cooper Kupp tallied his first 1,000-yard season, leading the team with 1,161 receiving yards.
With the help of Coen, who coached in the Super Bowl his first year in the league, the Rams quickly acclimated 2018 offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks into the league's No. 3 scoring offense. Last season, Cooks (1,204) and fellow WR Robert Woods (1,219) posted career-highs in receiving yards while becoming the first Rams receiving duo to surpass 1,000 yards each since Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce in 2006.
"Liam is a great communicator, coach and leader of men," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He will do great in leading the way for what will be a fun and exciting offense that will accentuate the players' skill sets."
Coen spent the 2016-17 seasons serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Maine. Coen was the signal caller for Maine for two years and was instrumental in QB Dan Collins' emergence in 2016, as well as the growth of freshman QB Chris Ferguson in 2017. Collins signed with the Buffalo Bills and eventually played for Ottawa in the Canadian Football League.
Under Coen in 2017, the Black Bears had the fourth-best scoring offense in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), which was spearheaded by RB Josh Mack who led the FCS in rush yards per game. Mack rushed for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 133.5 rushing yards per game during the 2017 campaign. As a unit, the Black Bears averaged 24.6 points and 388.4 total yards per game during the 2017 season, after putting up 22.3 points and 357.6 total yards per contest in 2016.
Prior to his time at Maine, Coen spent the 2014-15 season as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts. He mentored First-Team All-Mid-American Conference QB Blake Frohnapfel, who signed NFL contracts with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.
He also served as the quarterbacks coach at Brown University in 2010 and from 2012-13 and as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Rhode Island in 2011. During the 2010 season at Brown, Coen's assistance on offense helped lead the Bears to the Ivy League's top passing game, averaging 244.3 yards. His quarterback, Kyle Newhall-Caballero, eventually signed with the Oakland Raiders. In 2011 at Rhode Island, his first and second-string quarterbacks both ranked in the top 10 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in total offense.
Coen is a native of Newport, Rhode Island, and his father, Tim, was a coach in college and high school. As a senior in high school, Liam was named Gatorade Player of the Year and was an All-State selection as a quarterback at La Salle Academy in Providence. He went on to an illustrious career at UMass as a four-year starter at quarterback from 2005-08. He set nearly every career UMass passing record, including most yards gained (11,031), highest passing efficiency (152.92), completion percentage (63.9), completions (830) and touchdowns (90).
In 2006 and 2007, Coen led the Minutemen to conference championships and guided UMass to a NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national runner-up finish in '06. During his career, he was honored with the Harry Agganis/Harold Zimman Award as the Outstanding Senior in New England Football. A two-time Walter Payton Award candidate, he earned All-CAA Second-Team honors in 2008.
Coen, 35, earned his bachelor's degree in communications from UMass in 2008.
Following his time at UMass, Coen played quarterback with the Alabama Vipers of the Arena Football League in 2009.
Liam Coen Coaching Career
|Year
|Position
|School/NFL Team
|Bowl Games/Super Bowl/Playoffs
|2020
|Assistant Quarterbacks Coach
|Los Angeles Rams
|2018-19
|Assistant Wide Receivers Coach
|Los Angeles Rams
|Super Bowl (2018)
|2016-17
|Offensive Coordinator, QBs
|Maine
|2014-15
|Pass Game Coord./QBs Coach
|UMass
|2012-13
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Brown
|2011
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Rhode Island
|2010
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Brown
(Note: hire is officially pending until successful completion of background screening)
