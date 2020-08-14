Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 13, 2020 at approximately 8:55 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Charity Cohorn, 27 of Sol Hollow Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Jared Smith came in contact with the above mentioned subject, through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the above having multiple warrants for her arrest. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Charity Cohorn, 27 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Laurel County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)
