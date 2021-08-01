Bowling Green, KY. (July 29th, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green has identified the victim of a death investigation cold case from 2001. On October 9th, 2001 KSP Post 3 initiated a death investigation following the discovery of decomposed remains of an individual at the 12 mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County. At the time, the identity of the remains were unknown and no leads were available. Through years of investigation and the assistance of the DNA Doe Project, KSP has identified the victim as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson (45) of Nashville, TN.
The investigation continues and KSP requests anyone with knowledge surrounding the death of Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson to contact the KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010.
