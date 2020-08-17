Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 15, 2020 at approximately 7:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested James Coleman, 41 of Roy Cox Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith responded to an automobile accident around the 4000 block of Highway 80. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith noted that the above mentioned subject had exited the vehicle and showed strong signs of impairment. Through investigation and field sobriety test the subject was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry.
James Coleman, 41 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Operators License
