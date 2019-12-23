Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 23, 2019 at approximately 12:30 Am Clay County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Derhonda Collett, 41 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Edwards was dispatched to a physical domestic violence complaint at a residence off of North Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Edwards conducted an investigation at which time lead to the arrest of the above mentioned subject.
Derhonda Collett, 41 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.