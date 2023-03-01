Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 28, 2023, Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Whithead, and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Anthoney P, Collins age 41 of Manchester.
The arrest occurred on Rices Fork Rd after K9 Deputy Wes Brumley conducted an investigation of a stolen vehicle. Deputies located the stolen vehicle at a residence on Rices Fork Rd.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen Through Clay County Dispatch and Collins was located in the residence with the keys to the vehicle in his possession.
Deputies were also advised by Clay County Dispatch that Collins had active warrants for his arrest.
Anthony P, Collins was charged with:
. Receiving Stolen Property 10,000 or More
. Serving Bench Warrant for Court
