Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 15, 2020 at approximately 5:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Michael Paul Collins, 27 of Williamstown Road. The arrest occurred on Richmond Road when Deputy Smith was conducting routine patrol and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System noticed the above mentioned subject walking along the roadway. Once Contact was made with the above, it showed the subject had an active Clay County District Court Bench Warrant along with a Clay County Warrant of Arrest pertaining to a stolen vehicle.
Michael Collins, 27 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Clay County Warrant of Arrest
