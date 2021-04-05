Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Kendric Smith and Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Michael Collins, 28 of Williamstown Road. The arrest occurred off of North Highway 421 when Deputies received information on the location of the subject who was being sought for outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, Deputies located the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest. 

Michael Collins, 28 was charged with:

• Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (Warrant of Arrest)

• Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (Warrant of Arrest)

• Theft by Unlawful Taking (Warrant of Arrest)

• Theft by Deception Include Cold Check (Warrant of Arrest)

• Serving Bench Warrant for Court

