Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 18, 2020 at approximately 3:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Anthony Collins, 38 of Highway 149. The arrest occurred when Deputies located the subject at a residence off of Highway 149 and arrested the subject on a Warrant of Arrest from an investigation being conducted by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Anthony Collins, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
