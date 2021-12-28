Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 28, 2021 at approximately 10:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Christopher Dale Collins, 48 of Horse Creek. The arrest occurred on Crawfish Road when deputies came into contact with the subject who then took off on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was attempting to be placed under arrest when the subject became combative toward deputies. The subject then was placed under arrest without further incident. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active Parole Violation Warrant for his arrest.
Christopher Dale Collins, 48 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Resisting Arrest
• Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.