Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 24, 2021 at approximately 9:55 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Courtney Collins, 29 of Johnson Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Ice House Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of fight between neighbors.
Upon arrival, Deputies came into contact with the above mentioned subject who was in the middle of the roadway using obscene remarks toward neighbors and responding officers. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier this date. While being placed under arrest the subject continued to curse and attempted several times to pull away from arresting officers. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Lawson and Trooper Peace.
Courtney Collins, 29 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
