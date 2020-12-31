Honors continue to roll in for Tiger junior HB/WR Adam Collins. Collins was recently named honorable mention to the Kentucky Courier Journal All-State team. “We’re extremely proud of Adam and the rest of our kids in our football program that work nearly year-round to be successful,” said the Tiger coaching staff via Facebook.
Collins closed out a wonderful statistical season despite missing a game to injury. On the ground, Collins rushed for a touchdown and 43 yards on seven attempts. Collins was deadly through the air, as he caught 10 touchdowns on 59 catches for 496 yards. He averaged 82.7ypg. Collins also added 57 tackles, with one sack and one interception.
