HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Eastern Kentucky lost 59-0 at Marshall on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The Thundering Herd (1-0) scored 21 first quarter points to grab a big early lead. Xavier Gaines got it started with a 22-yard touchdown catch from Grant Wells. A 21-yard pass from Wells to Talik Keaton with 2:01 to play in the first put the home team in front 21-0. Jaron Woodyard hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 left in the second quarter to make it a 38-0 lead at the break.
Parker McKinney started at quarterback for Eastern and completed 7-of-10 passes for 71 yards. Quentin Pringle had 39 rushing yards on six carries, including a 23-yard gainer. Keyion Dixon caught three passes for 34 yards.
Wells finished 16-of-23 for 307 yards with four touchdowns for Marshall. Thundering Herd running back Brenden Knox rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.
Matthew Jackson had a game-best 12 tackles for Eastern Kentucky. Fellow linebacker Eli Hairston had 10. Freshman Jaylen Herrudrecorded his first career sack. Newcomer Darrian Baker also had a sack.
The Colonels will be back in action next Saturday when they play at West Virginia University. The game will air live on FS1 and begin at 12 p.m. ET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.