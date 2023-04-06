AdventHealth Manchester has proactively raised awareness of colorectal cancer and its prevention by hosting a Colorectal Prevention Walk & Talk event at Rawlings & Stinson Park for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The event was led by Dr. Wilkens and Shonda Tucker, APRN, who discussed the importance of early screening and prevention of colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer deaths. Early detection and prevention are vital to reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.
“We are committed to educating our community on the importance of colorectal cancer prevention,” said Dr. Wilkens. “We want to empower individuals to take charge of their health and provide resources to help them do so.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the age-adjusted rate of colorectal cancer incidence in Kentucky in 2018 was 53.9 cases per 100,000 persons. This rate was slightly higher than the U.S. age-adjusted rate of 51.1 cases per 100,000 persons.
AdventHealth Manchester encourages individuals to visit ManchesterColonAwareness.com and take an online survey to determine their risk of colorectal cancer.
For more information about Colorectal Prevention, please visit our website listed above or schedule an appointment with your primary care provider to discuss. If you are a patient without a primary care provider and would like to schedule an appointment with one of our providers, please visit PrimaryCareForLife.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.