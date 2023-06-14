COLTON GAGE RAYMOND BATES
Colton was born asleep in the arms of Jesus on June 11, 2023.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Destanie Feltner and Gage Bates of Manchester, also surviving is his four-legged brother, Moose; his grandparents: Janessa Feltner and Daniel Mayfield of Manchester; Justin Bates of Manchester and Crystal Thompson of Bryantsville; his great grandparents: Pam Feltner and Will Brown of Manchester, Kathy and Greg Hedges of Harrodsburg, and Don and Melody Bates of Lexington.
Also surviving are these aunts and uncles: Dalton Gibson, Paisley Ross, Jackson Bates, Wyatt Bates, Emma Robinson, Eli Robinson, and four-legged Gus Archer Bates; these great aunts and uncles: Jamie Feltner, Tiffany Bell and Kingston Jarvis.
And a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Colton is preceded in death by his great grandparents: Raymond and Marcia Dezarn; his great uncle: Donnie Feltner and his great aunt: Lindsey Keeton.
