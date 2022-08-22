For 20 years Jason Combs has served the citizens of Manchester as a police officer. Monday night he was sworn in as the new police chief.
Combs takes over for retired chief Chris Fultz and is excited about leading the force.
“I started as a police officer in 1998,” he said. “I have 24 years of total experience and have 20 years with the Manchester Police Department.”
Combs inherits a department that is in a transition as several officers have left to take positions with other departments.
“We have a young department and I look forward to leading them into the future,” he said.
Mayor James Ed Garrison said he felt Combs was the obvious choice to succeed as the chief.
“He’s been with us a long time and knows the ins and outs of our city and department,” the mayor said during the city council meeting Monday. “I feel chief Combs will do an excellent job and we will be here to support him the entire way.”
Combs said his career wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his wife, Carla.
“I can’t thank her enough for what she does for our family,” said the father of two young sons. “She’s our glue and without her I could have never had this career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.