(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The senior class left Tiger field much differently than the first time they stepped on it donning the black and gold on Friday night, despite the hard-fought 32-24 loss to Perry County Central. This senior class leaves Clay County having helped the wheels turn on a program that had all but sputtered out. This group, along with others the last four years have removed the losing mentality that once shrouded the CCHS football program.
Perry Central’s Caeden Sebastian would put his stamp on the contest, as he snagged four interceptions from Clay QB Tate Rice, returning two for touchdowns in the first half. Rice would finish with 214 yards, and three touchdown passes. The recipients, Adam Collins, Raven Abner, and Connor Farmer each played an outstanding game as well says coach Mike Sizemore. “Adam, Connor, and Raven continued to play well,” he said. “Those guys made some huge plays in the passing game for us on offense that kept us in the game and able to keep pace with those guys even though we gave them extra possessions. Ben Meadows and Trevor Spurlock also done a great job fighting for the tough yards that we needed to keep drives alive and allow us to move the chains.”
The Tigers found themselves in a hole early, as two of Sebastian’s interceptions, one being a touchdown, happened within’ the first 10 minutes of the game. The Tigers easily could’ve folded, but they battled back. “At the end of the day, we have great kids in our football program that have bought in to what they are being asked to do, and it shows with their effort throughout a game,” said Sizemore. “Our kids know that with continuous effort and intensity they have been able to pull out wins in tight games and that goes a long way for a football program, especially when playing with the number of young guys that we are this season.”
Sizemore says the Tigers have used this approach all year, and it’s something they’ve improved on drastically in the last few years. “Even when things don't go our way, as it does from time to time in sports, our kids keep battling and doing everything they can to stay in the game,” said Sizemore. “Even in spite of the turnovers early on our kids kept fighting and kept us within striking distance the entire way. Every practice and before we go onto the field for every game, we talk about our effort and how there are going to be times in every game, win or lose, when something doesn't go our way and how we are going to respond. I feel our kids do an exceptional job of keeping that composure and fight and determination.”
The Tigers effort was never in question says Sizemore, as they simply have to correct a few fundamental issues. “I thought our effort was there the entire game,” stated Sizemore. “Our kids played hard enough to win but we didn't do ourselves any favors with the turnovers. Any time you go into a game, you have to not beat yourself before you can beat anybody else and we put ourselves in a tough position early. It's like I said in the beginning this season, it would be unrealistic to think there wouldn't be sometimes that our young kids struggled a little bit and we've been fortunate to get this far into the season playing as well as we have.”
The key for Clay County is that the kids are coachable says Sizemore. Effort can’t be tought, but in-game mistakes can be corrected. “Even though it was a tough loss, moving forward we can coach the mistakes we made and improve upon that,” he said. “As a coach, if you're having to coach effort, that is a whole different story and something you can't overcome so fortunately we have great kids that will keep improving and keep us going forward. I do think we played with much better technique on defense especially up front this week and hopefully that is something we will keep growing on as we move forward. We just have to keep improving fundamentally, we have a lot of kids out there that were playing in their 6th varsity game so we are very much still working to improve the little things every time we step on a field and it will keep paying off for us in the long run.”
