A month ago, Jennifer Jackson held the ribbon cutting for her business Community Connections. For several years the business had rented other locations, but Jackson felt it was time to invest in her own property.
She bought a building downtown off Main Street and moved her operations there. It was something she had been working towards for years, now she’s literally waist deep in problems.
Tuesday’s flooding pushed water into her parking lot and business, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
“This has been a nightmare,” Jackson said Wednesday morning as another storm poured more water into their location. “We cannot believe this has happened.”
The water flooded the building’s basement, destroying goods they give away to clients and their hot water tank.
“We had everything up high, and I had someone to build a platform for the hot water tank and it went over it,” she said looking at the destruction of her basement that saw water reach four feet in height.
The water also damaged her heat pump and a mini-split unit outside the building, she added.
Jackson says the damage from the water is so disheartening.
“It makes just want to tear it down and start over,” she said virtually in tears.
Jackson says she’s owned the property for over a year and other hard rains hasn’t caused this issue before.
“We feel like some drains are stopped up somewhere causing this,” she said. “This is a serious issue and needs to be looked into.”
