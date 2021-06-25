The nephew accused of killing his uncle in February 2020 will appear in court for a competency hearing Monday, June 28th.
David Taylor, 26, is scheduled for the hearing in front of Hon. Circuit Judge Oscar G. House.
According to court records, Taylor was released from jail on Friday morning, February 28th, on charges of criminal trespassing 1st, arson 3rd and arson 1st degree stemming from a fire he allegedly started in December. Court records show he was released due to “no action taken by a grand jury.”
Later that night, Clay sheriff deputies were dispatched in reference to a fight between two males on Highway 149. When deputies arrived, they found Taylor completely covered in blood and the victim Carl Roberts, 49, of Manchester, deceased. Sources at the scene say Taylor allegedly used a large knife to cut the throat of what was established as his uncle, by family members.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson said the altercation occurred behind the residence where Roberts’ body was found and the weapon, they believe was used to kill him.
“There was a knife located next to Roberts’ body,” Robinson said.
