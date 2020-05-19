Conal Lakes was born April 16, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, May 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Curt & Elizabeth (McCowan) Lakes.
Conal is survived by three children, Sherry (Nathan) Connors of Owenington, Wendell Lakes of Richmond and Patrick Lakes of McKee. He is also survived by three brothers, Elmer Lakes, Eugene Lakes and Billy Lakes all of McKee and by three sisters, Shirley Hobbs of McKee, Bernice Gibson of Hamilton, OH and Carol Brewer of Bath Co. He was blessed with two granddaughters, Alish & Trudy Connors.
In addition to his parents, Conal was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Junior, Clyde, Dale, Dwight, Delver, Raymond, Aaron, Dennis, Garnett, Ralph, Donnie, Tiny and Florence Lakes, Ester McCowan, Gladys Sparks, Jewell Gabbard, Edna Gabbard and Ruby Debrelver.
Graveside service at the Curt Lakes Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
