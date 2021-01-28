The Clay County High School Academic team won their district championship recently.

Congratulations to Coach Rex Bray, Coach Raymond McGlone, and Tiger Academics on winning the 2021 District Academic Championship!
 
The following were individual results:
Overall: 1st Place
Quick Recall: 1st Place
Future Problem Solving: 1st Place
 
Math
1st Place: Allie Phillips
2nd Place: Emily Cress
 
Science
1st Place: Emily Whittle
2nd Place: Kelsey Collett
5th Place: Emily Cress
 
Social Studies
1st Place: Brice Madden
2nd Place: Brayden Warren
4th Place: Kristen Henson
 
Arts and Humanities
1st Place: Adyson Hooker
2nd Place: Jaxon Hooker
 
Language Arts
2nd Place: Kylee Roberts
3rd Place: Meghan Roberts
5th Place: Grace Hoskins
 
Written Composition
1st Place: Shelby Jarvis
2nd Place: Adyson Hooker
4th Place: Calley Lewis
