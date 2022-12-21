The Clay County Board of Education would like to congratulate the Paces Creek Cheer team on winning a KAPOS state championship!
Thank you coach Heather Couch and assistant coach Jennifer Smith on a job well done!
The Clay County Board of Education would like to congratulate the Paces Creek Cheer team on winning a KAPOS state championship!
Thank you coach Heather Couch and assistant coach Jennifer Smith on a job well done!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.