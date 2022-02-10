Connie Collins Barnard, age 67 departed this life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Thursday, July 22, 1954 in Manchester to Eli and Mae Bowling Collins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Donna Galbraith and husband Bobby, her son: Larry Wayne Barger and wife Jennifer as well as her grandchildren: Samantha, Leann, Jessica, Kasey, Bentley, Jacob and Paisley. Also surviving are her great grandchildren: Urijah, Colton and Cooper and these brothers and sister: A. C. Collins of London, Virgil Collins of Manchester, J. M. Collins of Manchester, Bobby Collins of Manchester, Eli Collins, Jr. of Manchester and Loretta Henson of Manchester.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Chuck Barnard, her parents: Eli and Mae Collins and these brothers and sisters: Henry, Marshall, Roper, Charlie, Judy, Ruby, Juanita and Ally.
Funeral Services for Connie Collins Barnard will be conducted on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery in the Liberty Hills Community.
The family will receive friends and family after 12 PM Thursday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
