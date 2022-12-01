Connie Gilbert, 59, of London, KY, passed away Monday, November 28th, at her home.
Connie was born in Hyden, KY, on December 25th, 1962, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Collett.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Gilbert; her son, Jeremey Hornsby (Heather) of Shepherdsville; her daughter, Courtney Gilbert (Page) of Lexington.
She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Eugene Collett (Vincent Ferrara) of London, Donnie Collett (Marlene) of Ohio, Tina Huff of London, Betty Morris of Big Creek, Cathy Frisby (Sam) of Florida, Sandy Henon (John) of Louisville, and Wilma Roberts of Big Creek.
In addition to her husband and parents, Connie is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Evelyn Philpot, Linda Smith, Grace Jones, and Bob Collett.
Services for Connie will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 2nd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowens Creek Cemetery in Jacks Creek, KY.
Visitation for Connie will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 2nd, at Britton Funeral Home.
