Connie Smith, age 60, of Manchester, passed away Friday, June 25th, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
Connie is survived by her husband Crit Smith, her father Robert Hacker and two daughters: Audrey Nichole Bauchman (Ryan) of Winchester, and Kelly Mackenzie Smith of Somerset, one brother Robert Hacker Jr., of Manchester, and one sister Judy Morgan (Kenneth) of Fredericksburg, VA.
Connie is preceded in death by her Mother Allie Allen Hacker.
The funeral service for Connie will be held 1 PM Tuesday June 29th, 2021 at the New Home Baptist Church with Darrell Bargo officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottongim Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the New Home Baptist Church.
