Connie Sue Coffey was born January 11, 1950 in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 71. She was the daughter of the late Jesse & Mary Bell (Burns) Madden.
Connie is survived by her husband, Troy Coffey and by one son, Troy Joe (Heather) Coffey. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Trenton (Kenzie) Coffey, Shelby (Doug) Holt, Garrad Neeley and Holly Neeley and by three great grandsons, McCoy Coffey, Emmett Holt and Eli Coffey. Other survivors include her brother, Eddie Joe (Sue) Madden and two sisters, Jackie Brumback and Elaine Smith.
Connie was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Brody Keck officiating. Burial followed in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Trenton Coffey, Josh Madden, Justin Madden, Jody Madden, Brody Keck & Doug Holt. Honorary pallbearers: McCoy Coffey, Emmett Holt and Eli Coffey. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.