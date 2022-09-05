Connie Sue Jones, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 31st, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Connie was born in Hyden, KY on December 8, 1955, a daughter of Jessie Morgan and the late Charles Hoskins. She was the petition manager for water in the Big Creek area.
Connie is survived by her two sons: Charles Jones and wife Jessica Jones, and Jonathan Jones, all of Big Creek; and by her mother, Jessie Morgan.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rylan Jones, Alyssa Payton Jones, Jonathan Jones, and Brayden Pennington; and her brother, Ronnie Hoskins, of Jackson County.
In addition to her father, Connie was preceded in death by her brothers and sister: Billy Ray Hoskins, Ray Hoskins, and Penny Parrish; and by Beve and Lora Hoskins, who raised her.
Services were held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jessie Kemp officiating. Burial followed at the Polly Marcum Cemetery in Big Creek, KY.
