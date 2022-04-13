Connie Sue Pigman age 74 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday - April 10, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. She was the widow of Bennie Pigman, She is survived by her nephews; Dennis Pigman and Tonya, Marcus Pigman and Brian Pigman, her cousins; Rhonda Lach and husband David, Michael J. Beck, Charlene Ciammaichella and husband Richard, Carol Beck and Barbara, Debra Woody and Richard, Saundra Dinali and Gene. Connie had many devoted friends and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; J.W. and Alice Burke Combs and her husband Bennie.
Funeral services for Connie Sue Pigman were held Tuesday - April 12, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Joseph White presiding. Burial followed in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.