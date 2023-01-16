Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are seeking information about a case of poaching of a bull elk in McCreary County.
A department employee found the bull elk carcass on Jan. 13 near Middle Ridge Trail on Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA). McCreary County is part of the 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky, but elk hunting is prohibited in the county.
The 3x3 bull elk was known to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologists. It was among more than 40 elk translocated to McCreary County last winter from other counties within the elk zone to establish the species where the population had not yet established.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in this case thanks to the Kentucky Elk Guide Association.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, Kentucky, or call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-25-ALERT.
Anonymous tips also can be made by texting “KFWLAW" along with a message to 847411 (tip411) or through the KFWLaw app. The free app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
