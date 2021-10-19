A former Pulaski County Constable, Michael Wallace, 47, of Somerset, Ky., was sentenced to 140 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after previously being convicted of violating the civil rights of persons within Pulaski County and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the evidence at trial, Wallace and fellow Constable Gary Baldock, 56, worked together to violate the civil rights of individuals, by fabricating evidence that was used as a basis to arrest, to search, and to seize the property of others. Both Wallace and Baldock were also found guilty of illegally possessing methamphetamine, which they used to plant evidence on potential suspects.
Wallace and Baldock were convicted of the charges by a federal jury in June 2021.
“Wallace betrayed the trust placed in him, abused his authority to violate the rights of others, and did a grave disservice to the law enforcement community,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Instead of enforcing the law and protecting the public, he turned to corruption and self-interest. His prison sentence is well-deserved and should serve this message: such conduct has severe consequences and should not reflect on the hard work and dedication of so many in law enforcement – including the FBI agents who investigated this case and made this prosecution possible.”
“Wallace took an oath to faithfully protect and serve the citizens of Pulaski County. By blatantly violating that oath, he betrayed his community and those officers who work hard every day to gain the trust of the people they serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. “With his sentencing, Wallace is being held accountable for his deplorable actions, and the FBI will continue to do everything in its power to bring corrupt police officers to justice.”
Under federal law, Wallace must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Acting United States Attorney Shier and Special Agent in Charge Cohen, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
