The realization of a new technology center moved one step closer Monday night at the Clay County Board of Education meeting.
Board members agree to hire a construction manager and architect for the new technology center that will be built on campus.
Codell Construction will serve as the construction manager and JRA Architects as the architect for the project.
Once plans for the new center are complete, approval will then be sought at the state level.
The project is estimated tentatively around $11 million and will be paid for through bonds.
To date, no additional help at the state level has been given to help fund the project even though Clay County is classified as one of the poorest counties in the nation.
