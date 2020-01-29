Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 29, 2020 at approximately 1:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ryan Revis, 35 of Gross Lane. The arrest occurred while Deputy Brumley was on routine patrol on Highway 472 when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The above mentioned subject was a passenger inside the vehicle, once the subject’s information was ran it was confirmed through Clay County Dispatch that he had numerous active warrants for his arrest. During the search of the above mentioned, Deputy Brumley located a syringe and a loaded firearm.
Ryan Revis, 35 was charged with:
• Serving Clay District Warrant
• Serving Clay Circuit Warrant
• Serving Clay Circuit Warrant
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
